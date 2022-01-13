21-year-old remanded for alleged wounding

January 13, 2022

By Jeneba A Conteh

21-year-old Abubakar Kargbo, a baker, made another appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown on three count charges to wit wounding with intent contrary to Section 18 of the Offences Against the Persons Act 1816, wounding contrary to Section 20 of the Offences Against the Persons Act 1816 and assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to Section 47 of the Offences Against the Persons Act of 1861.

It was alleged that on Friday, December 17,2021, at Beloku Football Field, Aberdeen in Freetown, the accused maliciously wounded and assaulted Ezekiel Bangura with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Prosecution witness No.1, Ezekiel Bangura, identified the accused as his colleague baker and recalled on the 17th of December, 2021.

He said on that day something transpired between him and the accused person after their boss gave the driver a pumping machine and a bread machine to take to Femi Turner Drive.

He said him and the accused loaded the machines into the vehicle and that one of their chairmen within the area asked him to take a loaf of bread to Bluefield.

He said on his way the accused enquired as to where he was heading and that he (the witness) replied that his boss, Stefan, sent him on an errand together with the driver.

He said after his reply, they started having some bitter exchanges and that the accused shoved him on the floor.

He told the court that he felt pain and that a bystander intervened while the accused and the driver went with the machines.

He said upon their return, the accused told him that he had been to jail after killing several people.

The witness narrated that he went out of the bakery and met the accused outside where they started having another exchange.

He said the accused person came close to him, shoved him and took a broken bottle which he used to stab him on his side.

He said he felt severe pain with blood oozing from his side and that some onlookers came to his aid, tied his side with a piece of cloth and took him to a nearby Arab hospital where he was examined and treated.

He said he was given ten stitches on his side and three stitches on his right hand, adding that a snap shot of the wound was taken by some people around.

Photographs of the complainant showing the alleged wounding was produced and tendered in court as exhibit Z 1-2.

He said he later made report at the Aberdeen police station where he was issued with a police medical form.

He said he was examined at Connaught Hospital and thereafter returned with the police medical endorsed form.

The accused person was unrepresented and Magistrate Kekura refused him bail and sent him to the Male Correctional Center. The matter was adjourned to the 24th January 2022.

Inspector Kadie D Taylor is prosecuting.