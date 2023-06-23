2023 Presidential elections: Two-Party Parliament is here; More women MPs incoming

With the implementation of the new Proportional Representation (PR) system, a significant change is expected in the composition of the parliament starting from June 24. The threshold to secure a seat in parliament has been set at 11.9%.

The previous parliament, which was dissolved on April 25, consisted of 132 MPs who were directly elected, along with 14 Paramount Chief Members of Parliament (PCMPs).

Under the new system, the upcoming parliament will consist of 135 directly elected MPs and the same number of 14 PCMPs, bringing the total to 149. One notable development is the expected increase in the representation of women in parliament. It is anticipated that women will account for approximately 26% to 30% of the directly elected MPs, marking a positive step towards gender equality and inclusivity