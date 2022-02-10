2 remanded for allegedly stealing iron rod

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

19-year-old Mohamed Bangura and Mohamed Koroma made another appearance before Magistrate Peter Gogra of the Pademba Road Court No.6 on two count charges to wit conspiracy contrary to law and larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act of 1916

It was alleged that on diverse dates at a building site, Raymond Smith Drive, Goderich in Freetown, the accused persons conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit larceny

The accused were alleged to have at the same place and date stole forty one (41) lengths half-inches iron rod, all valued four million two hundred and fifty thousand Leones (4,250,000), property of Wilfred Beclin Kamara

The charges were read and explained to the accused persons, who pleaded not guilty

However Magistrate Gogra refused bail and sent both accused persons to the male correctional center in Freetown.

He adjourned matter to the 15th February 2022 for further hearing.

.