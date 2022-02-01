18-year-old pupil gets 15 years imprisonment for manslaughter

February 1, 2022

By Jeneba A Conteh

Presiding over the criminal session of the Judicial Week initiated to review cases in magistrate court across the country ,Justice Komba Kamanda on Monday, January 31, sentenced one Peter Kargbo to fifteen years imprisonment after he found him guilty for manslaughter.

The convict was charged to court for unlawfully killing one Mariama Jalloh on August 28, 2016 at 52 Babadorie, Lumley in Freetown.

The accused person was represented by A.Kargbo and S.S Pessima from Legal Aid Board.

The prosecution counsel, Yusif Isaac Sesay, led three witnesses including the factual witness and the formal witness.

The convict had relied on his statement to the police.