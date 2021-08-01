164,281 people vaccinated

August 24, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Deputy Information Minister and the NACOVERC team

Dr. Tom Sesay, head of Expanded Programme at the National Corona Virus Emergency Response Centre (NACOVERC) , on Friday, 20th August, at the Ministry of Information and Communications conference hall, informed newsman that NACOVERC has vaccinated 164,281 people nationwide.

He made that disclosure during a press briefing on the status of the third wave of the Covid-19, which he said was almost over, but still encouraged people to abide by all protocols directed by NACOVERC.

He said they were still making progress in ensuring that more people go in for the vaccine, adding that that day marked the 154 days since they started the vaccination and that 40,000 have received their second doses.

He noted that everybody that receives his or her first dose should get their second dose and that every Sierra Leonean is assured of full protection.

He encouraged those that have received their first dose to visit their various centres and take the second dose.

He said one of the challenges they had was that AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine at some point ran out, but that on 8th August, they received 96,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX facility.

He added that 3.84% of those who are eighteen years of age have received AstraZeneca vaccine, while 21,931-8.7% health care workers have received their first dose.

“We are seeing more male being vaccinated with 66.67%, while we have 33% of female, have been vaccinated. I am encouraging the males to come along with their wives, mothers, aunts, and sisters to take the vaccines because the vaccines are very safe,” he urged.

He said by the end of next month AstraZeneca vaccine would be expired, and that they were trying to vaccinate all of the 96,000 doses before the expiring date.

He said they would be increasing the number of vaccinating team from 72 teams to 600 teams.

Col. Dr. Stephen Sevalie, case management lead at NACOVERC, said the third wave was over and that they were currently conducting training on the new guidelines on how to manage situation if the fourth wave breaks out.