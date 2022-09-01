12 remanded for August 10 protest

SHARE

By Jeneba A Conteh

Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.1 on Tuesday, 30th August, 2022, remanded 12 accused persons who allegedly participated in the August 10 protest.

The accused- Abubakar Conteh and 5 other residents in Freetown appeared before the court for 2 counts offences of riotous conduct and disorderly behaviour contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offences, on Wednesday, 10th August, 2022, in the Central Business District of Freetown, the accused persons did behave in a riotous and disorderly manner.

The accused pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned.

Police Prosecutor, Sergeant 9155 Dwight Macarthy, informed the court that his witness was absent, but assured the Bench to proceed on the next adjourned date.

Lead Defense Counsel, Lansana Dumbuya Esq. requested bail for his clients, stating that his clients are ordinary residents of Freetown, who have credible sureties that would enter into their congnizance. He assured the Bench that his clients would not jump bail, if granted.

He cited Section 79 of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965.

Magistrate Ngegba refused bail on the condition that he would want to hear the evidence of the witness. He therefore instructed the prosecutor to produce his witnesses on Friday, 2nd September, 2022, being the adjourned date, assuring that he may endeavour to hear evidences of three witnesses on that day.

In another development in the same court room, alleged Lungi rioters, Lamin Kessebeh and five others were brought for three count offences of disorderly behavior, riotous conduct, and throwing missiles contrary law.

According to the particulars of offences, on Wednesday 10th August, 2022 at Lungi in Kaffubulom Chiefdom in Port Loko District, the accused did behave in a riotous and disorderly manner and were found throwing missiles.

The accused pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned.

Also in this matter no witness was available.

At that stage, Defense Counsel AR Kargbo Esq. requested bail for his Clients but it was rejected. The matter will come up on Thursday 1st September, 2022, while Magistrate Ngegba instructed the prosecutor to produce his witnesses on the said adjourned date.