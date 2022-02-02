12 months imprisonment for stealing sheep

February 2, 2022

By Yusufu S. Bangura

During the criminal session just to decongest correctional centres across the country through a nationwide judicial week initiated by the Chief Justice, on Tuesday 1st February 2022, Justice Reginal Fyn, sentenced one Mohamed Kamara to 12 months imprisonment for stealing two sheep valued 3 million Leones.

The convict who had spent six months in prison was before Justice Fyn on one count of larceny of sheep contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

State prosecutor, Ahmed J.M Bockarie, alleged that the convict, sometimes in August 2021 in Freetown, did steal two sheep worth 3 million Leones.

After the charge was put to the convict, he pleaded guilty and subsequently convicted by Justice Fyn.

Before he was sentenced, Justice Fyn asked the convict to give his own side of the story.

He said the sheep was given to him by his friend for the purpose of sale, but the said sheep was stolen from him.

He continued that his friend told him that the sheep belongs to her grandmother and that the said friend has been on the run since the day of the incident.

Lawyer Morrison Karim from Legal Aid Board made a plea of mitigation on behalf of the convict.

Justice Fyn advised the convict to be careful with the kind of friends he associates himself with because they can lead him into trouble.

“You can lose your life for stealing two sheep, I therefore sentenced you to 12 months imprisonment,” said Justice Fyn.