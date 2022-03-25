10 years imprisonment for sexual predator

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Justice Mohamed Bawoh presiding at the Siaka Steven Street High Court in Freetown, yesterday sentenced twenty-year-old Mohamed Gulama to 10 years imprisonment after he was convicted of sexual penetration.

The accused was before the court on one count indictment of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act 2012, Act No. 12 of 2012, as repealed and replaced by Section 4 (a) (ii) of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 2019, Act No. 8 of 2019.

State prosecutor, Elizabeth T. Jalloh, alleged that the accused on a date unknown between the 1st January 2020 and 19th May 2021, in Freetown, engaged in an act of sexual penetration with a child under the age of 18 to wit 12 years.

In his ruling, Justice Bawoh said the convict made a confessional statement to the police during the investigation that indeed he had sexual intercourse with the 12 years old girl.

The prosecutor also confirmed to the Bench that the accused person did not waste the police time during the investigations by making a confessional statement.

Justice Bawoh said he was convinced that the case of the prosecution was consistent and well corroborated, and has been established beyond reasonable doubt. He continued that the prosecution has succeeded in proving evidence of sexual intercourse with the victim by the accused.

He said the defense’s case was weak and uncorroborated as the accused made several confessional statements that indeed he had sexual intercourse with the victim.

Before the accused was convicted, Justice Bawoh asked him if he had anything to say before sentencing him, the accused pleaded with the Bench to temper him justice with mercy.

He added that he has learnt his lessons in prison and promised not to commit the said crime again.