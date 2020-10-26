Woman jailed 20 years for killing 71-yrs-old man

October 26, 2020

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Gbassay Turay was sentenced to twenty-year imprisonment by Justice Aiah Simeon Alieu for killing a 71 years old Issa Kallon in Magburaka, Tonkolili District.

Another convict, Nonkoh Turay was also sentenced to twenty years in prison for wounding Joseph Marah with intent and to inflict grievous bodily harm.

The convict Gbassay Turay on the 14th Day of September, 2019, at Ropolon area, Magburaka Town, Kholifa Roealla Chiefdom, in the Northern province of Sierra Leone, unlawfully killed Issa Kallon.

In his ruling, Alieu said though the killing was without intent to kill or to cause grievous bodily harm, but it is still unlawful to take the life of a human being.

The trial judge went on to establish that the offence of manslaughter for which the accused, Gbassay Turay was found guilty of attracts life in prison.

However, the judge in his wisdom considered the circumstances under which the offense was committed, supported by the plea of mitigation by the defence counsel, Mohamed Korrie and Ibrahim Samba, to decide the sentence of the convict

Nonkoh turay was convicted together with Hassan Thullah, who is to serve ten years in jail for wounding with intent.

The prosecuting lawyer, Aruna Jalloh is said to have proven the case of the convict beyond all reasonable doubts and offered no evidence on two counts indictment of Assault Occasioning Actual bodily harm.

Handing down sentences on the aforementioned convict, Hon justice Aiah Simon Alieu said the essence of criminal justice is to ensure that wrongdoers are punished for crimes they have committed and to ensure that people are at peace in their respective communities.