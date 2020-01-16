Woman incarcerated for alleged murder of a toddler in Sierra Leone

January 16, 2020

By Yusufu S. Bangura

One Tenneh Brima was on Tuesday incarcerated at the Female Correctional Centre by Magistrate Sahr Kekura presiding at the Pademba Road Court No. 4 for alleged murder of a 2-year-old baby.

The accused has made 13 appearances before the lower court.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Malik Barrie alleges that the accused on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at Portor, Mambo, Peninsular, Goderich in Freetown murdered Sia Sitta Kamara.

During cross examination by Lawyer C. Campbell, the witness, Detective Sergeant 11209 Hawa Bangura said at the time the matter was reported at the station the accused was at age 18.

She said it was only the complainant who told her what happened to the child, adding that at first when she put the charges to the accused she denied.

She said the accused made a confession statement at the police station that she was the one that was with the child when she fell off from the rapper, and eventually died. The witness added that the accused later called them and told them that she wanted to make further statement.

She noted that when the autopsy was conducted on the remains of the deceased at Connaught Mortuary by Dr. Owizz Koroma, the relatives of the accused were present.

However, Magistrate Kekura remanded the accused and adjourned the matter to Tuesday 21st January for the scene of crime office officer to testify.

In another development in the same courtroom, Magistrate Kekura remanded one Fatmata Kamara at the Female Male Correctional Centre for another alleged murder of a 21-day-old child.

She was dragged to court on one count of murder contrary to the Laws of Sierra Leone.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Marie Marcu alleges that the accused on Monday 30th September, 2019, at Oloshor off Murray town in Freetown murdered the child.

According to the file, the accused dumped the child into a pit latrine, but when it was alarmed, she took out the child alive but later died at the Connaught hospital.

The matter was adjourned to Tuesday 28th January.