Wife in court for allegedly killing husband

January 30, 2020

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

One Lamrana Bangura was yesterday (Wednesday January 29th) arraigned in the High Court presided by Justice Monfred Sesay for allegedly strangling his husband’s genital organ to death.

The accused, who stood in the duck apparently remorseful with tears running down her chick, is before the court on a count of murder.

The prosecution alleges that the accused on Wednesday 5th December 2018 in Waterloo, Western Rural District, strangulated her husband’s genitals to death.

Addressing the jurors panelled to preside in the matter alongside the judge, State Prosecutor Joseph A. K Sesay re-echoed the offense for which the offense the accused is before the court for.

He defines murder as the intention of killing person or causing seriously bodily harm to someone by ways including gunshot, stabbing, poisoning, and strangulation among others.

He told the jury that the prosecution was charged with the responsibility to establish that the accused was not insane at the time she allegedly committed the crime, noting that the prosecution must also establish that the accused and the deceased had no malice before the incident.

Addressing the jurors on the merit of the case, lawyer Sesay said both the accused and the deceased were husband and wife living together in the same house, noting that on the date of the incident, the deceased asked his wife to fetch him water to take his bath.

He said the accused was on her way to fetch the water when she met and stopped to talk with one of her friends named Augusta, adding that the deceased later came out of the house to enquire why the accused has not returned with the water.

He said the deceased met the accused talking with the said friend, but that the deceased was not pleased with their friendship and advised the accused cut-off the relationship.

The lawyer said the deceased told the accused that her friend was responsible for all the confusion in their marriage.

This statement, according to the lawyer brought a bitter argument between the deceased and the accused which resulted into a fight.

He said during the scuffle, the deceased grabbed the genitals and strangulated which led to the death of the deceased.

In her testimony, the first prosecution witness, Zainab Bangura, the niece to the deceased, said she recognised the accused as wife of her later uncle, noting that they were living in the same house.

She said on the date of the incident at around 5pm, she was at home when a lady, one Augusta went to their house and started a discussion with the accused, noting that she later left to collect her phone from a nearby charging centre.

She continued that on her return, she met the accused and the deceased quarrelling and she tried to advise them, but they did not listen to her until they started fighting and the accused grabbed the genitals of the deceased.

The witness said she cried out for help, but nobody was around which made her to go out and called one of her aunts, but before her return people had already assembled at the scene and advised the accused to release the deceased’s genitals but she refused.

She said the accused later left the deceased genitals, but at the time they reached the hospital, they doctor told them that her uncle has died.