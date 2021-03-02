‘Wife admitted stabbing husband to death’

-Witness tells court

March 2, 2021

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

The second prosecution witness, Captain Sylvanus Sheriff, has told Justice Suliaman Bah that the accused had admitted to him that he stabbed her husband to death.

“When I entered the house, the accused burst into tears. I asked her what happened, she admitted to have stabbed the deceased, but could not tell the reason. I observed a pool of blood in the parlour,” he said.

Captain Sheriff was testifying in the High Court against N’utuma Mansaray Nee Bangura, who allegedly killed her husband,RSLAF 18181984 Corporal Mahmoud Mansaray attached to the Joint Medical Unit, 34 Military Hospital.

Captain Sylvanus Sheriff, who is the second- in-command at the 5th Brigade Provost testified that he knew the deceased and the accused.

He recalled on 30th March, 2020, at around 23:30hrs, a lady known as Zainab informed him that the accused has stabbed the deceased and that he will only live by God’s grace.

He said when he rushed to the scene, the deceased had already been taken to hospital with a large crowd gathered at the deceased’s residence.

He told the court that he later received a report that the deceased had died.

He said onlookers who had crowded the house attempted to mob the accused, but he ordered two soldiers to man the entrance.

He said the accused told him she used a kitchen knife to stab the deceased and she directed him where she kept the said knife.

He said he later informed his boss about the incident and he was advised to handover the accused together with the knife to police at Congo Cross Station.

“In order to prevent the crowd from getting at her, I called for reinforcement and we took her to the police station. I handed her over to the police on duty” he testified.

State Prosecutor Umu Sumaray alleges that the accused on 30th March 2020 at Murray Town Army Barracks stabbed and killed her husband.

The court adjourned the matter to 15th March 2021 for the witness to identify the knife.