“We will continue to expose bad procurements”

-NPPA Boss avers

September 9, 2020

By Mohamed M. Sesay

Launching of the procurement manual

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Public Procurement Authority (NPPA) Ibrahim Swarrary, has yesterday reaffirmed his commitment to expose any Ministry, Department or Agency that would engage in bad procurement activities and procedures.

Swarray made the above commitment during the launch of the newly upgraded procurement manual held at the National Stadium Hostels.

He intimated that the procurement manual would serve as the Holy Bible or Quran to public procurement practitioners in their respective line of duties, adding that the newly launched procurement manual has all the guidelines and dictates that would provide an insight as to how to execute procurement functions in line with the National Procurement Act.

Sawrray continued that the National Public Procurement Authority would not only provide procurement manuals to Ministries, Departments and Agencies, but that the entity would also be providing staff training sessions for all public procurement practitioners across the country.

He further encouraged all vault controllers and procurement practitioners to be actively involved in the soon to be conducted nationwide training for procurement practitioners.

He further stated that if vault controllers fail to attend the procurement training session and ended up influencing bad procurement policies, the NPPA would publish the name of the institution in their bulletin and newspapers for practicing bad procurement procedures.

Deputy Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Augustine Foday Ngobie, noted that the Commission is a partner to NPPA and therefore stated that the commission was very much pleased with the current leadership of NPPA, especially in the area of upgrading the new procurement manual for all public procurement practitioners.

He encouraged all procurement practitioners to read the new procurement manual and put it content into in an appreciable practice.

He further stated that the country has good laws but emphasized that what has been lacking is the application of those laws.

He stated that Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008 as amended in 2019, frowns at public institutions not adhering to procurement procedures.

He concluded that if procurement practitioners fail to adhere to all the procedures in the procurement Act of 2016 and the upgraded manual, it would be a total contravention of the functionality of the ACC.

He added that the ACC is there to execute it duties and not to pity anybody.

On his part, the Board Chairman of NPPA, Afred Kandeh, encouraged procurement practitioners to inculcate reading culture and religiously read the newly upgraded procurement manual for their own safety and benefit.

He indicated that the procurement manual brought together all what is in the procurement Act and the regulations of procurement procedures.

He said the manual would serve as a guide for procurement practitioners to undertake procurement activities correctly.