‘We want a win-win situation with telecom service providers’

…Information Minister

March 11, 2020

By Mohamed Massaquoi

Minister of Information and Communications yesterday disclosed in an exclusive interview with this medium that President Julius Maada Bio is seriously concerned about the recent move by mobile telecommunications service providers to drop all promotions to their respective customers, a development that created huge public outcry since last week.

Mohamed Raman Swaray said he invited all telecom service provides to an emergency meeting in order to chart the way possible in the best interest of the people, which is the foremost priority of government.

“We have agreed on a win-win situation, which means that the mobile service providers as well as the public will benefit. We have already formed a committee which is chaired by the Ministry of Information and Communications, so that at the end of the day this committee will develop a road map for the final resolution of this matter,” he said.

He added that the companies frankly explained to them the challenges they are going through, but, however, assured them of government commitment in creating the enabling environment for an improved telecommunication system in Sierra Leone.

There has been a huge public outcry over the implementation of the 2020 Finance Act, which prompted telecom operators to remove all promotions they used to provide for subscribers across the country.

Civil society activists have condemned the move by the National Telecommunications Commission to increase tax on telecom operators, but the commission has defended its position that there had been no tax increase.