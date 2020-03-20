‘We met victim half-nacked’

…police investigator

March 20, 2020

Yusufu S. Bangura

Detective Sergeant 9851, Philipha M. Mansaray attached at the Family Support Unity (FSU) of the Mountain Court Police Division, said she recognised the accused and victim and recalled on the 5th November, 2019.

She told the court that on that day she was on duty at the said station, when a concern citizen told her that the accused was in the habit of taking school pupils to his house.

She continued that upon receiving the intelligence, herself, the concern citizen and a social worker went to the scene of crime at Big Waterloo Street, and that when they arrived at the scene, they noticed that the accused and victim were inside the room.

“But when he noticed that we are police officers he asked the victim to close the door, but we forcefully opened the door and met the victim half-nacked.We arrested and took them to the station,” she explained.

She said they later issued a police medical request form to the victim for treatment at the Rainbo Centre, and that she later returned with the endorsed medical report to the station.

She testified that they obtained statement from the victim and witnesses.

She explained on 8th November, 2019, herself together with Detective Sergeant 9304, Zainab Kamara, obtained statement from the accused and charged him with the offense of sexual penetration of a child.

She said the statement was witnessed by D. Sergeant 9304 ,Zainab Kamara, and she signed as the recorder.

During cross examination by Lawyer A. Kondowa, he asked the witness if she would be surprised to know that the victim had stated that she was above age 16, and she replied in the affirmative.

Ajibu Prince Kamara (accused) has made his 4 appearances before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff, presiding at the Pademba Road Court No.3 on one count of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offense Act No.12 of 2012.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Yeanoh Esther Koroma, alleges that the accused on Thursday 5th November 2019, at Big Waterloo Street in Freetown sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit 16 year-old.

The accused person is on bail, and Magistrate Sheriff adjourned the matter to Thursday 26th March.