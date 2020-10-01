‘We have no option but to deliver the Health Sector’

…Deputy Health Minister

October 5, 2020

By Mohamed Massaquoi

Dr. Amara Jambai making his statement

Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation (2), Dr. Amara Jambai has stated that the ministry of health is poised to providing quality health management system for the people of Sierra Leone, adding that the ministry will surly deliver in line with the policy and standards being set out by the New Direction Administration of President Julius Maada Bio.

Dr. Jambai made the statement during the opening ceremony of a three- day confab organised by the ministry with support from partners on the internal management and functional review action plan validation at the Galliness Paradise in the southern district town of Bo.

He said it is fundamental that such an important conference is organized to critically look into the ministry and make necessary reforms for effective and efficient service delivery in the health sector .

“All eyes are focused on us for the necessary reforms so I am happy where we are today for this review and validation process. By the end of the day, we need a ministry that is poised towards seeking the health needs of our people.

We have key functions within the ministry which are expected to be carried out,” he said, adding that the ministry should be prepared to deliver the promises made to the people.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Thomas T.Samba, emphasized that the review will go a long way in strengthening the ministry, adding that the review was conducted within the framework of quality healthcare system.

The World Health Organization Country Representative, Dr. Steven Velabo Shongwe said WHO expects that the internal functional review will be able to put the core functions within the ministry under the lens to inform and identify problems and how to design the appropriate mechanisms to address them.

“We are hopeful that this exercise will provide the ground for the ministry to identify core management and organizational barriers, to performance, reduce bureaucracy and improve efficiency, re-orient governance systems among other things,” he said, adding that the most important of the exercise was to critically look at quality management system which gives organization a systematic approach for meeting customer objectives.

“Countries in the Africa region and indeed in other developing countries including Sierra Leone arguably face the greatest health and development challenges today. Not only do we have high burdens of communicable disease of non-communicable diseases but we are also undergoing epidemiological transmission with increase burdens of non communicable disease as well,” he stated.