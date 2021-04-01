“We are taking PFSL to the People”

…Bishop Akintayo Sam-Jolly

April 20, 2021

PFSL Executive alongside the Mayor of Koidu New Sembehun City Council and Pastors of Koidu City

The Executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Sierra Leone (PFSL) ended a successful tour in Magburaka and Kono towns where they held a familiarization and interactive session with their constituents. The tour which started on the 14th April 2021 at the World Emmanuel Pentecostal Ministries, Magburaka, ended on Sunday 18th April 2021 at the Samadu Assembly of God Church in Kono.

The Executive started their tour with their first session in Magburuka, where they had breakfast and journeyed to Kono where they had lunch and dinner with the Pastors.

Speaking about their visit, the President of PFSL and General Overseer of Living Word of Faith Outreach Ministries International, Bishop Akintayo Sam-Jolly informed his audience that they are taking PFSL to the people.

He said PFSL is not an individual fellowship but one that represents the Whole Body of Christ in this nation, stressing on the importance for Pastors to act on behalf of the Church. He cited the unity that is visible in other denominations but needs to be strengthened in the Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches.





He emphasized that the image of the Pentecostals in Sierra Leone needs to be changed in their eyes, the eyes of others and internationally as the Pentecostal Church has gone through lots of attacks and humiliation over the past years.

Reading from Psalm 133: 1-3 the PFSL President stressed the need for unity;

“It’s time we come together to protect ourselves. There is power, protection and safety in unity. We need to join forces to unite the south, east, north and west as we lift up each other together in prayers: this will make a big difference. We need to come together and stand in unity.”

Bishop Akintayo Sam-Jolly went on to say that he will build on the good foundation set up by his predecessors through the seven vision pillars God has given to him to focus on for the next four years in PFSL:

Unity of the body Harnessing collective strength: Harnessing the strength of the Pentecostal and Charismatic community in Sierra Leone Growth and expansion: to ensure greater national impact for growth and expansion of the body Collaboration/communication Diaspora Self – Regulation Visibility and stability

“I will work towards the proper development of a “brother’s keeper mentality”

Bishop Akintayo Sam-Jolly took the opportunity to introduce the PFSL Identification Card which will be issued to all members. This will enable Pastors to be able to identify themselves with the PFSL where ever they go. This card he noted is an indication that the PFSL is striving towards achieving one family. It will show that the carriers are full members.

He spoke about the need to have a single register that have the Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches together and the importance of Churches to register with the PFSL.

“We need to come together, build strength and change the story of Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches in this nation.”



Mayor of Koidu New Sembehun City Council, Komba Sam expressed gratefulness to be in attendance and for PFSL to visit the town. This he said points to strides towards unity in the Church. He said the Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches in Kono need to be united and when they are they will be stronger, as unity is strength.

“If you’re alone, anybody can crush you but if you’re together, it will be difficult for the enemy to touch you. There is unity in diversity. If animals are supporting each other what about us human beings.”

He also spoke about the relative peace in Koidu City for the past two years but said if the Churches are not united, The Lord will not be happy.

“Christians should be examples of unity but if this didn’t happen what will people say.”

PFSL Kono branch described the visit as timely. Pastors spoke about the survey which they conducted two years back, indicating that Kono district has over 190 Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches.

During the past days, different sessions were conducted as a means of empowering Pastors in line with the scripture in Amos 3:3; “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?”

Among other speakers, Apostle Augustine S. Kamara, PFSL Vice President spoke about “The Call to Unity”, Rev Tamba Eric Mbayo spoke on Loyalty, while Apostle Dr. Abednego H. Kamara PFSL Welfare delved on “Contend earnestly for the faith”.

According to the PFSL President, Bishop Akintayo Sam-Jolly this tour which is the third that has been conducted by the PFSL was received by Pastors with great excitement. The Kissy, Lumley and Makeni ones were other typical examples. “The PFSL will replicate it in other parts of the country.”