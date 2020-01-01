UNON DG Zainab Hawa Bangura Pays Courtesy Call to Sierra Leone High Commission in Nairobi

January 23, 2020

Director General (DG) of United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON) has today Tuesday 21st January 2020 paid courtesy call on the High Commission of Sierra Leone Chancery in Nairobi, Kenya.

During her visit to the High Commission Chancery at 57 Gigiri Court, off United Nations Crescent, Nairobi, Kenya, Madam Zainab Hawa Bngura was received by the High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Kenya, H.E. Peter J. Francis and his staff, who all welcomed her in a very joyful manner.

As normal practice, she paid a courtesy call on H.E. Peter Joseph Francis at the High Commission Chancery. During her brief conversation, she commended the Government of Sierra Leone for establishing a full diplomatic mission in such a strategically placed country.

Madam Zainab Hawa Bangura commented on her previous tenure as Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone when she emphasized on Economic Diplomacy and reiterated that diplomacy is not cheap. She admonished the High Commissioner and staff that in their quest for partnership and coorporation within their diplomatic jurisdiction, they should not ask for too much but for them to concentrate on one or two priority areas that Sierra Leone can learn from Kenya. She mentioned about the white birds in Pujehun and the white rhinos in Kamakwe which have been discovered and can attract tourism like Kenya is doing. She further enquired about the status of Sierra Leoneans in Kenya especially in Nairobi.

In his response, the Sierra Leone High Commissioner to Kenya HE Peter J. Francis gave a summary of steps taken so far in attracting investment. He said as a mission they are keen on attracting investments in areas of Tourism, Infrastructure, Legal and Wildlife and that they are presently working with the Ministry of Tourism, Lands and Wildlife in Sierra Leone.

Madam Zainab Hawa Bangura proudly signed the visitor’s book with a smile, stating that: “What a pride and honor to visit the Sierra Leone High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya. They have received me warmly with open hands and look forward working with them.”

Madam Zainab Hawa Bangura, a Sierra Leonean was in December 2019 appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to head the UN Regional body based in the Kenyan capital.

Madam Bangura, according to UN official release is a relentless advocate for conflict resolution and reconciliation, and human rights champion. Before her appointment by the UN Secretary General to serve as UNON DG, she was most recently Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict from 2012 to 2017. She began her United Nations career in the United Nations Mission in Liberia, where she was responsible for the management of the largest civilian component of the Mission, including promoting capacity-building of government institutions and community reconciliation.

She was Minister of Health and Sanitation (2010-2012) and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (2007-2010) for the Government of Sierra Leone. Madam Bangura has also served as Executive Director of the National Accountability Groups as well as Coordinator and Co-founder of the Campaign for Good Governance.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Fourah Bay College in Freetown, Sierra Leone, and advanced diplomas in insurance management from the University of London and Nottingham University.

Meanwhile, Madam Bangura’s visit to the Sierra Leone Mission in Nairobi is her first since taking over the UNON diplomatic job. She expressed enthusiasm of working greatly with the High Commission in signposting Sierra Leone’s potentials to the world.