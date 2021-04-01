UBA supports FCC to transform Freetown

April 19, 2021

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, one of the leading financial institutions in Sierra Leone, the United Bank for Africa (UBA),on Thursday,15th April handed over one thousand three hundred aprons to the Freetown City Council(FCC) as a booster to the Sanitation pillar of the Transform Freetown initiative.

Handing over the items, Executive Director of the bank, Mohamed Samoura commended the work of the council in improving the hygiene and sanitary condition of the city.

This city belongs to all of us living and doing here and with that in mind, I want to assure you that UBA SL is committed to the Freetown City Council Transform Freetown Initiative. We commend you for your laudable initiative.UBA also applauds you for the successful completion of this beautiful edifice strategically located in the central business district of Freetown,” he said.

He noted that some of the ideas in the Transform Freetown Initiative have nexus with the UBA Foundations focus areas, especially the one that has to do with UBA Green Garden project across their subsidiaries that seeks to provide a clean and healthy environment for the community.

Samoura said the bank over the years has provided various support gto the Government and people of Sierra Leone.

“In 2017,the bank made donations and provided support for rescue mission and support to the mudslide victims. We also provided support to the Office of the First Lady to launch the Hands Off Our Girls project. We were also the first corporate institution to respond to the Government’s call for support to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. On the 4th of June, 2020,the UBA Foundation Provided a laptop and literature books through the Read Africa Initiative project to support the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education online teaching program. The laptop is being used to stream the online teaching program live to over 40,000 children across the country,” he said.

He stated that as one of Africa’s largest financial services institution, they recognises the need for social contract between the bank, the community and its people.

“To this end UBA became the first bank in Nigeria to institute a foundation-UBAF aa the CRS arm of the bank.UBA Foundation is committed to the socio betterment of our communities. As part of the banks’ support to the Freetown City Council, we are here today to hand over a total of 1,300 Aprons worth over $15,000 to support the council’s Clean Freetown Initiative,” he said.

He disclosed that in May 2008,UBA Foundation joined a group of elite financial institutions who signed to the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP FI).

“Through this, we have pledged our commitment to improving the environment and promoting sustainable development by forging best practice throughout the industry. As part of the bank’s commitment towards sustainability of the environment, the UBA maintains several gardens across Africa. We have almost completed a garden in front of FCC Wallace Johnson Street which will be commissioned soon,” he disclosed.

Receiving the items, Mayor of the Freetown City Council, Yvonne Aki Sawyer said UBA’s decision to provide them the Aprons helps amplifies their main pillar of the Transform Freetown Initiative-sanitation, adding that the council has a target to move from lower to higher level in making the city clean.

She emphasised the need for an effective collaboration to help them achieve their goal of transforming the city to enviable standard, adding that the items would make their sweepers distinct and help them for oncoming traffic.

She said the items would further boost the council’s objective in waste collection, thus thanking UBA and applauds them for the support.

The mayor used the occasion to call on the public not to throw dirt in the street, but help to maintain some level of cleaningness.