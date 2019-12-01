UBA SIERRA LEONE WINS THE BANKER’S BANK OF THE YEAR 2019 AWARD IN LONDON

December 9, 2019

The Pan African subsidiary of UBA Sierra Leone has won the UK based magazine, The Banker’s Bank of the Year 2019 Award for Sierra Leone on Thursday, 25th November, 2019, in London, the United Kingdom.

The Banker is the world’s premier banking and finance magazine and online resource, providing global financial intelligence since 1926. The Banker magazine has built its reputation for objective and incisive reporting on major events around the globe.

The most prestigious award in the banking and financial industry was held in London, the United Kingdom, on Thursday, 25th November, 2019. The event tailored and highlighted the achievements of financial institutions, corporate conglomerates, and resourceful individuals that contributed to the transformation and development of the financial landscape especially in their geographies.

UBA SL grabbed the covetous Bank of the Year 2019 award for having demonstrated a high performance across various metrics in providing financial intermediations and fin-tech services to the people of Sierra Leone in 2019.

According to The Banker, UBA SL has considerably changed the banking landscape in Sierra Leone by reaching out to new customers, offering new hi-tech, digital services, adopting inclusiveness by bringing the unbanked into the banking space, making use of new technologies and helping to drive growth through a stronger financial sector.

UBA SL in the last three years under the leadership of the youthful, performance-driven and visionary MD/CEO, Chinedu Obeta, has expanded its retail services through digital products, new facilities and a wider consumer network, and improved access to financial services via Visa cards/Mastercards, Prepaid cards, Savings/Business/Current accounts for individuals, SMEs and corporate conglomerates, digital products like- LEO on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, POS, ; Internet banking, Mobile App, Push & Pull Bank-Wallet service Remittances like- Western Union, Moneygram, RIA, World Remit, Africash, Loan portfolios, Savings promos and other promos etc.

Over the years, the bank’s applications, products and services have met strong corporate governance and its wider corporate socially policy impact on the country as a whole.

UBA SL has demonstrated original and practical uses of innovation and technology to provide satisfaction, excellent customer service, a more affordable and greater access to financial services to its esteemed customers, prospects and beyond.

UBA SL remains a socially responsible bank since inception by giving huge financial contributions during the Ebola scourge and Mudslide/Flooding disasters of 2014 and 2017 respectively, and material donations to schools under its Read Africa Initiative and commiserations to patients and hospitals, orphanages, providing sponsorships to artists and the media and anchoring partnerships with various institutions through projects and initiatives that have sustainable impact on the communities in Sierra Leone.

The bank continues to go beyond the philanthropic use of funds and every so often uses its overall knowledge, resources and reputation to improve the lives of the less privileged in society.

On behalf of the Management and Board of Directors of UBA SL, the MD/CEO wishes to extend special thanks and appreciations to our esteemed customers, prospects and staff for a well-deserved award as BANK OF THE YEAR 2019. MERRY CHRISTMAS & A PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR 2020 TO ALL OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS, THE GOVERNEMNT & PEOPLE OF SIERRA LEONE.