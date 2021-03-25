Two sent to High Court for alleged $30,000 Gold fraud

March 25, 2021

By Jeneba A Conteh

Two accused, Belgian Bai Maro Bangura and Ann Marie Kamaraba have been committed to the High Court after a preliminary investigation was conducted by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie, now Judge.

Both accused were alleged to have duped Bensen Dadi, a Nigerian businessman, thirty three thousand United States Dollars, equivalent to three hundred and thirty million Leones for one kilogram of gold.

Four witnesses testified and their testimonies corroborated.

Before going to the High Court as a judge, Justice Bonnie handed the file over to Magistrate Mark Ngegba to look into the case and after looking into the case, he committed both accused to the High Court without bail.

Both accused were charged on four counts of obtaining money, conspiracy, and causing money to be paid by false pretences, contrary to the laws of the state.

Both accused on the 10th June, 2020, in Makeni, Bombali District in the republic of Sierra Leone, with intent to defraud, conspired together with other persons unknown to defraud Bensen Dadi the sum of 33 thousand United States Dollars equivalent to three hundred and thirty million Leones.

It is further alleged that the second accused, Bai Maro Bangura, on Wednesday, 10th June, 2020, in Makeni, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of 33 thousand United States Dollars equivalent to three hundred and thirty million Leones from Bensen Dadi by falsely pretending that he had one kilo gram of gold for sale, known to be false.

It is also alleged that the first accused, Ann Marie Kamaraba, on the same day in Makeni, obtained the sum of one thousand seven hundred and fifty United States Dollars equivalent to seventy million five hundred thousand Leones from Bensen Dadi, with the pretext that she will secure him certificate from Sierra Leone Narcotic Bureau Office in Freetown, known to be false.

It is alleged that first accused Ann Marie Kamaraba on the same day and place, with intent to defraud, unlawfully caused money to be paid by Bensen Dadi to wit 33 thousand United States Dollars with the pretext that she had one kilo gram of gold for sale,known to be false.

ASP Ibrahim Sheik Mansaray prosecuted the matter.