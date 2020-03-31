Two foreign nationals in court for illegal entry

By Mohamed Massaquoi

The security make-up between Sierra Leone and Liberia has been a major concern to many Sierra Leoneans, especially when the neighbouring country recorded cases of Coronavirus some few weeks ago.

According to the Sierra Leone Ambassador to Liberia, Ambassador Eddy Massally, two foreign nationals from Nigeria and Ghana were yesterday arrested in Jendema, even though he did not fully disclose the identity of those individuals, but stated that the men illegally entered the country.

“The two men have now been charged to court in Pujehun for illegal entry. Our actions are in line with government policies and programmes in protecting our people from the coronavirus,” he said.

He dispelled rumours that Sierra Leoneans were stranded at the border crossing with little or no care for them.

“We are doing our best to maintain peace and security and at the same time prevent our country from the coronavirus. I want to make it categorically clear that nobody is stranded at Jendema crossing point and that the security forces are doing their best for our country Sierra Leone. It is a very huge sacrifice to be here and working at this difficult moment. I want to thank the president for his continued support and leadership in this fight against coronavirus,” he said.

It is no secret that trading activities are a common practice between the two neighboring countries thus Jendema crossing point became a priority area for government to mount a robust security measures as strategy to protect the people of Sierra Leone.

he announcement by President Julius Maada Bio to close down all border crossing points into Sierra Leone gave additional authority to security personnel attached to Gendema to be more proactive.