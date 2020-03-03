TSC undermines free quality education

The Teaching Service Commission (TSC), an institution set up by the Government of Sierra Leone to seek the welfare of teachers, is gradually failing in its mandate as teachers are bitterly complaining about the institution’s failure to effectively champion their course.

Some aggrieved teachers who were promoted to senior positions since 2018, are yet to get their salaries reassessed by the commission, despite recommendations from the Ministry of Education and their respective schools.

The Teaching Service Commission was among other things, established to serve as an advocate body for the improvement of the conditions of service of teachers in Government and Government assisted schools including a reward scheme for teachers in service.

But some teachers have been disappointed and left embittered by the lethargy of the commission to represent them well as mandated.

One of the aggrieved senior teachers attached to the Prince of Wales Secondary School, who preferred anonymity, told Concord Times that his salary remains the same despite several correspondences from the Ministry of Education and the Prince of Wales School, to the Teaching Service Commission.

“We are disappointed in the entire system because we are doing the dirty job with no better reward for our effort. The Teaching Service Commission is not taking our case seriously because since we were promoted to senior positions in 2018, they have refused to reassess our salaries. All we know is that they are deliberately undermining the free quality education initiative. We are not happy at all because we are receiving pittance as salary, despite our qualifications and length of service,” said one of the aggrieved teachers.

He claimed that the commission is being selective in dealing with issues bordering on teachers, adding that the commission’s neglect of their plights is a complete insult to their personality as teachers.

“What is now happening at the commission is that they only treat your issue with seriousness if you are connected with the powers that be. We doubt it as to whether the government is serious about implementing the free quality education because we the teachers are aggrieved,” he said.

Concord Times contacted the commission to get their reaction on the issue, but could not receive positive response from the Communications Manager, who proved rather incompetent to face the media in terms of crisis management.

Sluggishly speaking on phone she said, “I cannot talk to journalist face to face that is why I provided my telephone number so that we can talk on phone.”