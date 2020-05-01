Tribute

Brutality of War: My Testimony (The sacrifice of a dear Father)

May 8, 2020

Thank you Lord for taking me and my family thus far. Although I was very young some 22 years back, I could still recall the memories of the 1998 brutality of the civil war in my little town Lengekoro Village, Konkoba II (some 14miles from the township of Kabala) Koinadugu district. A village inhabited by Kurankos, Madingos and Limbas.

As a child victim, I still vividly recall the peaceful community even with three different tribes. I can’t remember much but I know we all knew each other because there were not many houses.

The brutality of war in that part of the country was occasioned by the primitive barbarism that characterized the chaotic, inhumane behaviour and spirit of revenge.

On that very fateful day in May my Mom had given me orders that I go to one of our farms along the highway to Kabala to look after her plantations and scare away wild animals and marauding birds. Unfortunately for us (Myself and Abubakarr Marah, another victim who is now late) we fell into an ambush of rugged rebels, laying in waiting for vehicles (SLRTC and other buses) plying to and from Kabala.

Only God knew my fate after i was captured by the deadly rebels. No sooner they captured me then I saw my uncle (SORIE KOROMA) of blessed memory. He passed away in Freetown at the Connaught hospital as a direct consequence of the brutality of the rebels. He couldn’t overcome excruciating pain inflicted by the rebels. As the Rebels marched with us home, too many questions were asked about my parents, most especially my dad. All I could say then was ‘He is at home together with my siblings’. To cut a long story short, when we arrived home with the rebels, everybody in the village had gone into hiding, in fear of their lives. Few minutes later my father appeared from the hillside when he learned that I had been captured by the rebels.

The only thing I could remember back then was his hand signals urging me to run away. That was the last day I saw him alive; we were told the next day to pick up his demise at a nearby village (TONKOYA) where his cousins UNCLE SORIE KOROMA AND FODAY KOROMA were residing.

We lost everything then including my Dad (late SHERIFF BANGURA) to the cold blooded hands of disgruntled rebels. Thank God that my elder brother (ELIAS L. BANGURA) was residing in Freetown in pursuit of education. When he heard the sad news of our calamity, he immediately went on a rescue mission for me and my then eigth-month pregnant mother who could barely walk or shed tears for her dead husband. Few days later, Elias brought us to FREETOWN, our new home after the rebels burnt down our homes.

He (my Dad) sacrificed his life for his daughter, my very self (Jariatu Sheriff Bangura), the second daughter of five girls and four boys. Was I lucky? No!no! no! I know it was the grace of God that kept me and He had a good reason for which I am forever grateful to God and my late Father

His sacrifice means a lot to me, and gives me reason to serve God daily as I live. Too much to be grateful for provision, protection, preservation, favour, good health, wisdom, knowledge and understanding in our academics.

I am alive because of his (my Dad) brave sacrifice. I owe my life to him and God. Since then, 22 years down the line, we have never lack for anything because of God’s grace and mercy.

We are a testimony (our heroine mothers (Isatu, Mariam and Kadiatu) siblings (Elias, Michael, Esther, Jariatu, Mohamed, Fatmata, Adama, Isatu and David) Grateful Souls…

To my mom, (Mrs. Isatu Bangura) I say thank you, my mentor, Dad and favourite brother (Mr. ELIAS BANGURA) we owe it all to you all for the patience, care and inspiration for us to go to school and to serve God wholeheatedly despite the situation at hand. May God bless you both.

We love u all.

THE SHERIFF BANGURA HERITAGE.