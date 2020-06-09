Treason trial…

Palo Conteh’s defense team to make no case submission

June 9, 2020

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

The defense team of retired Major Alfred Palo Conteh and retired Colonel Saa Anthony Sinnah, who are before the court for treason and other related offenses, is set to make a no case submission after the prosecution closed it case on Monday, June 8, 2020.

The prosecution team led by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Pricilla Schwartz, summoned thirteen witnesses to prove their case.

Earlier, counsel for the third accused, Prince George Huges, told the court that they would not make a no-case submission, but rather rely on the statement their client made to the police and testimonies of the prosecution witnesses.

However, before the prosecution closed its case, Sate Counsel, Adrian Fisher, told the court that they have three additional witnesses listed at the back of the indictment that haven’t testified yet.

The prosecution told the court that what the three witness will tell the court have already been said by other witnesses.

The defense objected to the application of the prosecution, insisting that the prosecution should present those witnesses to the court.

Justice Alhaji Momoh Jah Stevens, who is presiding over the matter backed the defense and ordered the prosecution to summon the said witnesses to the court.

At this stage, the court went on an hour recess to enable the prosecution to bring forward witnesses.

Before the matter was adjourned, the judge ordered the defense team to serve on the prosecution the written no case submission on or before Friday June 12.

Retired Major Alfred Palo Conteh, retired Colonel Saa Anthony Sinnah and Prince George Jusu are before the court to answer to sixteen count charges, but they have all denied the charges.

State prosecutor, Adrian Fisher, alleges that the first accused, Alfred Palo Conteh, on 19th March, 2020, was caught with an unlicensed small arm at State House.

The State Prosecutor also alleges that Saa Anthony Sinnah and Prince George Huges abetted the said crime and that on a date unknown between 26th February and 3rd March 2020 in Freetown, procured the commission of an offence in contravention of Regulation 31 of the Arms and Ammunition of 2014.

He claims that the 3rd accused person, Prince George Jusu, being Justice of the Peace offered by law to make any statement on oath for any purpose and being lawfully show, made a statement which is material for the purpose of the matter which he knew to be false or did not believe to be true.

The matter has been adjourned for Monday June 15th.