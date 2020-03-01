Transnational CEO seeks gov’t protection on piracy

March 2, 2020

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Sierra Leone Limited has called on the government through the Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Information and Communications to protect them from piracy and illegal smuggling.

Madam Natalia Aboud told lawmakers that if they are protected, they will fight to bring down prices once the market is large, adding that they knew most people want to use DSTV in their homes and business places, but from 2015 to date, the Leones have been fluctuating against the US Dollar.

She added that the changes in the price and the economic situation in the country have made it very difficult for lesser privilege people to afford the sevrice.

She noted that the prices are not decided by transnational, but Multi Choice, thus noting that they were trying to cut down on the prices of the facility.

She told parliamentarians that she would be travelling to Senegal in March to discuss Sierra Leone with Multi Choice in order to discuss solution for the benefit of everyone and to expand their business to the provinces, among a host of other reforms.

She urged the public to continue believing in DSTV and buy it in order to encourage the economy and an indigenous company that have been operating in the country for over thirty years.

“In terms of rebranding, we will continue to do the best we can for our customers as this has always been the aim and belief of transnational,” she said.

She added that they were going to make sure that customers are better served, thus urging customers to immediately report any inconveniency.