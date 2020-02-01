Sports Minister to engage football stakeholders

February 11, 2020

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The Minister of Sports, Ibrahim Nylenkeh, will on Wednesday meet with the membership of football stakeholders to discuss issues relating to their recent media release urging the government to take action against the Sierra Leone Football Association, SLFA over its abrupt Kenema congress.

In a letter addressed to the membership, Chairman, Abdul Rahman Conteh from the Sports Ministry stated that : “Kindly impress on stakeholders to attend this meeting so as to help chart the way forward relating to issues raised in the press release.”

Earlier, members of the SLFA threatened to withdraw their teams from the ongoing Sierra Leone Premier League, filing an injunction to halt the mismanagement of the association and a legal process to Court of Arbitration for Sports following the outcome of the extra ordinary congress.

The release stated: “We demand an immediate intervention by the Government of Sierra Leone and FIFA or else we reserve the options of withdrawing all our clubs from the participation and any other legal option available including, but not limited to Court of Arbitration for Sports.”

The Kenema congress ended at a stalemate as members did not agree on the names of nominees for the Electoral and Appeals Committees, the appointment of the said names violated the SLFA statues amongst others.

Meanwhile, the SLFA in their statement said majority members voted for the adoption of the names of people in the Electoral and Appeals committees.