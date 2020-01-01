Sports Ambassador vows to rebrand Salone sports

January 29, 2020

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone’s newly appointed Sports Ambassador, Charlie Bio Junior has vowed to help rebrand local sports in the country to international standard through his office.

According to the former Old Edwardians player, he will use his focus theme for this year: ‘The power of sports as an agent of change in Sierra Leone’ to help give a different face to sports development and rebranding in the country.

He said: “To provide champions in local and international competition as a nation in the future, we will work as a team to achieve in taking sports to the schools, universities and communities to identify young sports talents in all disciplines and to support them, and actualize their potentials in the areas of sports.

“Also, we will rebrand local sports to match international standards and make sports attractive to the young generation’s sportsmen and women in this 21 Century and to work closely with one and other and to support the sports industry.”

Bio further stated that he will involve international federation which carries the concept everywhere it is needed and champion to act as a role model to bring sports within the reach of every sporting disciplines in the country.