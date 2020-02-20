Some IPAM Students to miss Graduation ceremony

February 20, 2020

By Ibrahim K Turay

Some aggrieved students of the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) have expressed dissatisfaction over what many referred to as the administration’s refusal to allow them be part of the upcoming graduation ceremony scheduled to take place on the 22nd February, 2020 at the National Stadium.

They told Concord Times that some of them had references in some modules and sat to high grade exams.

They said the Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences, Dr. Ezekiel Duramany-Lakkoh, had assured them that they would convocate, if they pass the high grade exams, but only for the administration to put up a notice few days to the congregation ceremony, informing them that they will not be part of the ceremony.

Others explained of having missing grades and that after going through the process of sorting that out, Dr. Lakkoh told them that they will not graduate because the administration did not have time for their issue.

The aggrieved students expressed disappointment that they were in college with the intention to graduate, with some having invited their relatives from the provinces for the ceremony and that it would be an embarrassment for them not to graduate.

However, Director of Communications, University of Sierra Leone, Dr. Hindolo Tonya Musa, said the examinations which the said students took was not for them to be part of the graduation but for them to clear the system and also to get their (the students) statements of results ready because there was limited time in marking their scripts and verifying their results to meet the graduation day.

Dr. Lakkoh in a similar response said those students that sat to the high grade exams were told that they will not be graduating, which they agreed to.