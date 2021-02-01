SLRA leads contractors to proposed Pedestrian Overpass construction sites

February 12, 2021

Officials of the Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA) and the Ministry of Transport and Aviation on Friday,5 February 2021 led representatives of various construction companies and consultants to four proposed sites for the construction of pedestrian overpasses in the Western Area.

The visit at the Kissy-Shell, Jui Junction, Wilberforce, and Lumley proposed sites was conducted after a brief pre-bid meeting held at the SLRA conference room in Freetown.

The tour was intended for competing construction firms to assess the sites, have a clearer understanding of the proposed project designs and seek clarifications before they finally submit their bid documents.

Addressing prospective bidders at the pre-bid meeting, the Consultant for the

Integrated Resilient Urban Mobility Project (IRUMP) in the Ministry of Transport and Aviation, Mr. Akindele Beckley, said that the construction of the overpasses is part of the civil works component of the project, which aims, among other things, to decongest important sections in the city and develop an efficient public transport system.

He explained that IRUMP comprised of two key components. The first component is focused on modernization of public transport in Sierra Leone, which will involve the provision of new fleet of buses and the restructuring of the transport sector. The second component, he furthered, is the development of infrastructure, including the construction of bus terminals and the design and construction of overpasses for pedestrians to enhance an efficient traffic system.

Representing the Director General of SLRA, the Director of Administration, Mr.Sidie Jawara expressed satisfaction for partnering with the Ministry of Transport and Aviation to implement the IRUMP because of the many benefits it has on the development of the road sector.

Mr.Jawarad disclosed that SLRA has placed so much priority on the project implementation that it is already included in the annual work plan of the Institution.

He expressed hope that the eventual winner of the contract would deliver satisfactorily.

The contract for the construction of the overpasses at the four locations is a design and build model. Although a conceptual design has been done by SLRA, the award of contract will be highly determined by the quality of proposals that will be presented as interested bidders are required to be innovative and produce alternative designs that can be more beautiful, modernized and cost effective.

The Procurement Officer for IRUMP, Patrick Fayia, informed the prospective bidders that all payments for the contract will be made by stages of the construction and that the project will not allow the construction companies to enter into joint venture after they would have been shortlisted.

He encouraged the prospective bidders to file in all concerns for clarifications not later than two weeks before the closure of the bid in other to allow the project team to address their concerns in time. The bid is expected to be closed on March1, 2021.