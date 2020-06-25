SLPP MP duped

June 25, 2020

By Jeneba A Conteh

Presiding Magistrate Hannah Bonnie at the Pademba Road Court No.1 has yesterday remanded one Tejan Conteh at the Male Correctional Centre for allegedly obtaining money by false pretence.

The accused was before the court on one count charge of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 32(1) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Ibrahim S.Mansaray, alleges that the accused on Monday, 11 May 2020, at Gurantee Trust Bank (GTB), Wilberforce street in Freetown,with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of 50 million Leones from Hon.Emilia Lolloh Tongi representing Constituency 001 in the Kailahun District with the pretext of having one Mercedes Benz truck vehicle for sale, knowing same to be false.

The complaint testified in court that she knows the accused in respect of the said matter and recalled on Monday, 11 May, 2020, when the accused informed her and her cousin that he had a vehicle to sell.

“So, I sent my security staff sergeant Norma, Osman Badamusa and my cousin to go and look at the vehicle and upon their return they came together with the accused and they told me that the vehicle was alright. I told my two security personnel, cousin and the accused to meet me at GTB,” she testified.

She told the court that she withdrew the sum of seventy million Leones from the bank and placed the sum of fifty million Leones in the accused’s bag, while she placed twenty million Leones in her cousin’s bag.

She told the court that she went into her car and drove off to the destination where the said vehicle was packed.