SLFA President promises to develop 7-aside Football pitch at Regent

June 15, 2020

By Sahr Morris Jnr

President of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), Madam Isha Johansen, has promised to upgrade the Regent Community playing pitch to a 7-aside football playing pitch.

Madam Johansen pledged such development after she donated several football equipment and playing jerseys to the community playground on Monday at Regent village.



“Youth football development has always been my passion. It is big on FIFA’s agenda and I think it should be big in every Member Association’s agenda. I’m optimistic that, this is an ideal opportunity to get the young lads of Regent to football limelight. The FA will also provide you grassroots coaches that will be in our payroll; to take care of the kids and give them the required training,” Madam Isha Johansen said while making a short statement at the ceremony.

Madam Johansen, who is the founder and owner of FC Johansen said her journey to becoming a football administrator started off with nurturing and developing grassroots football.

“At this stage, children play football and any other sport with no agenda, other than the love of the sport. And this is where children are at their happiest. They also give their best, thus easier to spot a natural talent,” the FA president said.

Among the items donated were several sets of playing jerseys and training bibs, sets of training cones, poles etc.; and a set of goal post.



Earlier in her statement, founder of Playground Foundation, Madam Jenneh Amara Bangalie said their aim is to create as many playgrounds as they could across the country. She said the motive behind the creation of the Regent playground was; “to create safe havens that will become positive asset for the community, while accommodating an array of opportunities that will aid children’s development and build community cohesion”.

She added that; “play allows children the opportunity to be children in a sometimes, not very child friendly world”.

The playground foundation was formed in December 2013 and is a non-profitable organization with the sole aim of building community playgrounds across the country to help children’s development through play and to ensure that every child’s life in Sierra Leone is enhanced through access to playgrounds.