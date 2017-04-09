Sister testifies in brother’s murder trial

March 4, 2021

BY Kelvin W. Morgan

Maryam Kargbo, elder sister of Mohamed Kabba Kargbo (deceased) yesterday testified before Justice Monfred Sesay at the Freetown High Court against six accused persons, for the alleged murder of her brother.

She identified herself as a security guard and admitted knowing the deceased as her younger brother and recalled the day of the incident-9th April, 2017.

She said on that fateful day, she was at home together with her brother when the deceased left the house for work, adding that since that day her brother did not return home.

She told the court that on Wednesday night around 8pm, one of the deceased’s friend told her that her brother have died, thus adding that when she asked the said friend what led to her brother’s death, the friend responded that one Mr. Senecy Bucher asked them to secure his land.

She narrated that after the information, she went to the alleged scene and upon her arrival she asked Mr. Bucher about her brother and he responded that her brother is at the Connaught mortuary.

“We went there and we found the body of my brother. The mortuary attendee told us to go to the Adonkai police station to get a proof that we own the remains of the deceased before releasing it to us. I later went there with my younger sister and friends and upon arrival, the investigator checked and confirmed that I am the elder sister of the deceased,” she testified.

She narrated that when they returned to the mortuary, she observed stab wounds on her brother’s body and his head was dent.

She concluded that on the 15th April, 2017, the remains of the deceased were handed over to them for burial, after a post-mortem examination was conducted by Doctor Simeone Owizz Koroma.

The six accused persons were before Justice Sesay on two counts of Conspiracy to murder and murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

State prosecutor, Joseph A.K Sesay alleges that Sylvester Fonnie, Alusine Koroma, Skeik Mohamed Koroma, David Ashimie Cole, Sheka Lahai and Lovetta Maxmela Cole on diverse date between the 6th April, 2017 and 9th April, 2017 in Freetown conspired with other person’s unknown to commit a felony to wit murder.

He further alleges that the accused persons on the same date and place murdered one Mohamed Kabba Kargbo.

Meanwhile, Justice Sesay remanded the matter to Wednesday 17th, March 2021, for further hearing.