“Sierra Leone’s fight against FGM is more unique than other countries”

-Rugiatu Neneh Turay

February 10, 2020

By Frederick V. Kanneh

Director of the Amazonia Initiative Movement (AIM), Rugiatu Neneh Turay, has on 6th February, stated that although other African nations have started the fight against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) years before Sierra Leone, but that Sierra Leone has more unique strategy of approaching the fight than other nations.

She made the above assertion at Matotoka Village, Tene Chiefdom in Tonkolili District, where this years’ World’s FGM Day was commemorated with the theme ‘Take action to preserve Bondo culture with dignity and no harm’.

She said even though Sierra Leone was the last among other countries to join the FGM fight, but that it has taken the first position because of the decent way it stages the fight against same.

She said Bondo secret society is a culture in Sierra Leone and other African countries which has been in existence for ages, confessing that she was also a victim of the practice but that she joined the fight because of what she experienced during and after her initiation.

She said Sierra Leone was regarded as the most unique in the FGM fight because of their approach which was not aimed to totally eradicate the Bondo culture, but the aspect of ‘cutting’ the flesh, noting that other African countries were having difficulties in the fight because they wanted to totally abolish the whole practice.

“Our situation just reflect the proverbial ‘who laughs last laughs the best’. This is because we accept the bondo culture in totality with the exception of the FGM aspect which we believe it’s harmful, crude and illegal. We can initiate our girls into the society and observe all other rules without cutting any part of their flesh. This is evident on our first initiates. Each one of them will attest to the fact that they under went all other training that is required of a woman in African society which is the aim of the ‘bondo’ society,” she said.

She further stated that FGM has contributed to the death of many young women in Africa, adding that most girls would not withstand the pain from the initiation.

She said most marriage homes have been broken as a result of the fact that the FGM process caused great damage to the virgina of some women that prevent their partners from enjoying sex with them, adding that the said process has also led to some women contacting fistula for life.

“One secret that I will like to share with you today is that the practice of FGM is mainly associated with poverty. The reason is that most politicians and influential people don’t allow their children to practice it, but they will always pretend to you as if they support it, and because of poverty you will believe them without any investigation,’’ she said.

She appealed to all the initiators of the ‘Bondo’ society to just abolish the FGM aspect of it and continue all other process.

Chief Imam of the Matotoka Village, Sheik Alieu Amin Tholley, said there is no part in the Holy Quran that says young women should undergo the FGM process in life, adding that the word of God even frowns at any act of wickedness in the world.

He stated that all those practices were just symbols of poverty, but were not Godly and that its continual practise will lead members to Hell in the hereafter, adding that the AIM was on the right track to abolish the cutting aspect of the bondo society.

“If our girls were undergoing FGM in order to be taught the African traditions, then AIM organization is a blessing in disguise because it supports all aspect of the bondo society with the exception of the ‘Cutting’, so I will confess that I love their campaign and I also pledge that I will give them my support henceforth,’’ he said.

One of the leading initiators ‘soweis’ of the FGM, Sampa S. Gbla, said when the director of AIM confronted her and told her about the need to avoid the practice of FGM in the bondo society, she was annoyed and disappointed in the director for the fact that she was once a member of the society and has taken stance to abolish it.

She said upon proper consideration, she noticed that the cutting aspect of their practice was evil, and that they will be able to do successful initiation without any FMG, adding that she straight away made up her mind of giving up the FGM practice.

She continued that when she explained her intention to other leaders of their society, they saw her as a betrayer who wanted to kill their culture for money, adding that she was even ex-communicated by some members.

She said it was only when she clearly explained that AIM was not against the entire practice, but that it was just against the FGM aspect of the practice before some of them even started talking to her.

“I underwent a lot in the hands of my colleagues before they could finally come onboard for disarmament. Their concerns were that the FGM practice was their only means of survival, so if they abolish it, what will be their means of survival. I told them that it is better to have another means of survival than to be in a practice that destroys our fellow women,’’ she said.

She appealed to AIM through its director to find alternative means of survival for all the soweis, who have willingly, gave up their arms in order to end the FGM practice.

One of the initiates of the Bondo without Cutting,Naimel A Ishmail, said they were happy to be the first people in Sierra Leone that went through the bondo society without any FGM, adding that they have become ambassadors for spreading the message to others who want to join the society but are afraid of the cutting aspect.

“It will interest you all to know that we went through all the processes that any other bondo initiate has gone through, but the good thing is we didn’t under go any cutting,’’ she said.