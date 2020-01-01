Sierra Leone Police launches 2020-2014 strategy plan

January 13, 2020

By Mohamed Sesay

Minister of Internal Affairs, Edward A. Soluku, last Friday (10th of January) launched the Sierra Leone Police Strategic Development Plan (SDP) for 2020-2024.

The launching of the police SDP was done in a press conference held at the police headquarters on George Street in Freetown.

The overriding aim of the strategic plan, according the minister , is to plan is to keep the people of Sierra Leone safe and feeling safe, by working with partners to prevent crime and to protect the people of Sierra Leone, by building cohesive relationships with the community they serve.

“This partnership with the people and the Sierra Leone police is to reduce crime and harm across communities in Sierra Leone. The Strategic Development Plan 2020-2024 is to strengthen the Sierra Leone Police to work hard by improving public confidence and also being accountable for its performance along with effective and efficient use of its finance and resources,” he said.

He stated that the strategic plan set for 2020-2024 is estimated for its annual implementation at the cost of one hundred and thirteen billion Leones (Le113, 000,000,000)

The minister thanked the Inspector General of Police and his team for working with him tirelessly over the years in order to improve on the image of the Sierra Leone.

The minister noted that there have been massive improvements in the security sector, especially during the last festive seasons.

The minister used the opportunity to appeal to each and every Sierra Leonean to take responsibility in ensuring that the security of the state is restored.

The minister further added that the Sierra Leone Strategic Development Plan for 2020-2024 is going to serve as a guide for the Sierra Leone Police to know which direction they should go.

He told newsmen that the Strategic Development Plan for 2020-2024 is representing the contributions from the views of the public, the feedbacks and the perceptions of the general public in shaping and positioning the organization for the challenges it faces.

“In life if you don’t have a plan, definitely you are not going to succeed. You plan and look at the direction you want to go whether it is the right direction, if not you bring it to the right trajectory. Thus, the Police Strategic Plan that is going to be lunched this afternoon for 2020-2024, is going to serve as a guide and also it is going to help all of us to know which direction our Sierra Leone Police is going,” he said.

Also, the Plan is targeting the welfare and conditions of service of officers and staff which is paramount. I therefore officially launched this Strategic Development Plan for 2020-2024," he said.

Also, the Plan is targeting the welfare and conditions of service of officers and staff which is paramount. I therefore officially launched this Strategic Development Plan for 2020-2024,” he said.

The minister maintained that the strategic development plan has five strategic priority areas for the next five years including the core business, improving the accountability framework in the Sierra Leone Police, maintaining and improving partnerships and community relations, strategic innovations, Welfare and conditions of service for police officers and staff.