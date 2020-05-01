Sierra Leone may record more cases of COVID-19

-EOC Spokesperson

May 13, 2020

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Solomon Jamiru

Spokesperson for the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC),Solomon Jamiru, has stated that confirmed cases of COVID-19 kept increasing and that the country might record more cases, if the medical measures are not adhered to by people across the country.

The Spokesman, who also doubles as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was yesterday Tuesday, May 12th, speaking at the Radio Democracy Good Morning Show programme,where he reiterated that based on what is currently happening and how the COVID-19 entered, the country is likely to record more cases.

He said currently there are people in quarantine homes from where the EOC generate confirmed cases, and from people who go to hospital for medical cheek-ups.

He said as a team at the EOC it is their commitment to see that they continue to do testing, contact tracing, do more sensitisation and awareness raising across the country on how people should prevent themselves from contacting the virus.

He further stated that health care workers are doing a great job in the fight against the coronavirus, noting that previously the fatality was like 74% of people below 45 years.

He said the fatality was now among the age of 60 years with mostly underline conditions.

He said the country’s health care system was not well placed, adding that it was now that government was working to strengthen it.

He said the only way to prevent the rapid increase in confirmed cases in the country is to abide by all the medical measures- washing of hands regularly, avoiding crowded places and using face mask in public places.