Sierra Leone Female U-20 resumes training for Senegal’s return leg

January 23, 2020

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The Sierra Leone Female Under 20 team has on Wednesday, January 22, resumed training ahead of their FIFA U-20 preliminary qualifier return leg tie against Senegal in Pikin, Senegal.

Sierra Leone suffered a 0-1 defeat at home to Senegal in the first leg in Bo city, but the tie is still not over as the return leg is just two weeks away.

Coach Alhaji Foray and girls resumed training at the Sierra Leone Football Academy after three days’ rest as they prepared for a positive run away in Senegal.

Coach Foray said as a technical team, they were working assiduously with the players to improve on the areas that they performed poorly as a team during the first leg.

He said the girls were focused on the task ahead, which is to eliminate their Senegalese counterparts, and confirmed that they are working on the athletic prowess of the ladies to improve on their performance in the return leg in Senegal.

The return leg encounter is scheduled for February 1st 2020 at the Alasan Djigo Pikin stadium in Senegal.