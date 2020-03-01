SEN, Body of Christ to pray for Salone

March 12, 2020

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

The Strategic Evangelistic Network (SEN) in collaboration with the Body of Christ, will today, Thursday 12th, commence a crusade to pray for the people and the country as whole.

The supernatural invasion crusade is going to be organised at the National Stadium from the 12th to 5th March at 5.30 pm, daily.

Addressing journalists at a press conference held in the office of Bishop Dr. Frederick Abu Bakar Sidique Sulaiman Koroma, at the Flaming Evangelical Ministry on Syke Street, Rev. Dr. Corneleious A. Max Williams, said the press conference was to tell the nation about their forth coming total freedom crusade with the theme supernatural invasion.

He said Bishopr Frederick Abu Koroma has been conducting crusades both nationally and internationally with amazing results, and that crowds of his crusade have ranged from 25,000 to 45,000 in a single night, with spectacular and phenomenal miracles.

He said Bishop Koroma both featured as the founder and General Overseer of Flaming Evangelical Ministry has churches in Jamaica, United Kingdom, United States of America, Italy, Australia, Ghana, the Gambia, Liberia, Ivory Coast, with over 105 churches in across Sierra Leone.

He said Bishop Koroma is also the founder and pioneer of the Strategic Evangelistic Network and that they have a radio station, primary and secondary schools, a health clinic and a pharmacy, plus a vocational institute they will soon open to the public.

Reverend Rabbi Tamba Mbayo said SEN is a group of pastors from different churches across the country, and that they also have chapters in Guinea, Ghana, the Gambia, Liberia, and Ivory Coast.

He said SEN is an evangelistic outfit for organising conferences and crusades and that they have previously organised crusades across and outside the country, with their crowds increased drastically.

He said they are also going to be providing transportation for the aged and physically challenged people that would be coming from afar to attend the crusade.

Elder Bowenson Phillips said Sierra Leone used to be a pioneer nation when it comes to the gospel of Christ, because it was from Sierra Leone Christianity spreads across West Africa centuries ago.

He said most of their crusades were focused in the provinces because that was where they thought the gospel was needed most.

“But we cannot neglect the capital city which is Freetown, that is why on Thursday we are starting the ‘total freedom crusade at the National Stadium and it’s going to run for four days at 5:30 pm each evening,” he said.

He said they knew that people are in lot of affliction in the country and all manner of oppressions and frustration, noting that the crusade would provide total freedom spiritually, mentally and physically.

He said every day; there would be an inter-session and prayers for turnaround for Sierra Leone, the government, economy and youth across the country.

Bishop Koroma said he had been conducting crusades for over thirty years now even though he was not born in a Christian home.

He disclosed that he had an encounter with God in 1979 and that it has been his assignment to communicate the gospel to the people that need it most.

He said he has done crusade in four continents across the world, noting that in a month time they will also travel to other countries in the world to conduct crusades.

He said he has over the years sponsored and helped change the lives of many in the country, noting that the crusade would not only cater for the spiritual wellbeing of people, but also for the physical wellbeing.