Security guard remanded for sacrilege

March 5, 2021

By Jeneba A Conteh

Osman Conteh was arraigned before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No. 4, on one count charge of Sacrilege, Contrary to Section 24 of the Larceny Act 1916.

Police alleged that on the 10th of January, 2021, at Redeem Church of Christ of Joseph Palace,12 Beoku Lane, Main Motor Road, Congo Cross in Freetown, did steal three thousand watts amplifier valued three million eight hundred thousand Leones (Le 3,800,000,00) sixteen channel mixer valued two million five hundred thousand Leones (Le 2,500,000,00) six micro phones and three receivers valued one million and fifty thousand Leones (Le 1,050,000,00), one key board power chord valued eighty thousand Leones (80,000,00) six jack pins valued one hundred and fifty thousand Leones (150,000,00),one cross Over Will and two jack pins valued two hundred and fifty thousand Leones (250,000,00),two mixer chord valued one hundred and fifty thousand Leones (Le 150,000,00) and two connecting chord valued one hundred and fifty thousand Leones, all to the total sum of eight million and eighty thousand Leones (8,080,000,00),property of the said church.

Security guard working for the Council Security Company, David Kamara, who testified as Prosecution Witness No.1, said he is the Operations Officer of the company and that his duty is to check on all guards in their various locations.

He told the court that he is also the contact person whenever there are issues with any of their clients.

He recognised the accused as his colleague security guard.

He recalled on the 10th day of January, 2021-that he was in church when he received a text message from one of his colleagues, James Lewis.

“After receiving the message, I spoke with one Pastor Mustapha,who disclosed to me a certain information. He identified one table that was inside the church where the amplifier was placed and also told me that the microphones had got missing. I then asked the accused person because he was deployed at the church when the incident took place. The accused told me that he had no knowledge about the issue,” he testified.

He told the court that after the accused had denied knowledge about the missing items, they went to the Congo Cross Police Station and reported the matter and the police obtained from him.

The accused was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned to the 11th of this month, 2021.