Schlenker Principal in ACC Net

April 29, 2020

By Jeneba A Conteh

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has, on 24th April, filed an indictment against Mohamed Foday Kamara, Supervisor of Schools and former Caretaker Principal of Schlenker Secondary School, Port Loko.

The accused was charge on four (4) counts of corruption offences bordering on Misappropriation of Public Funds and Property, contrary to Section 36 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12 of 2008.

ACC alleges that between January 2018 and July 2019, the accused in his capacity as Supervisor of Schools and Caretaker Principal of Schlenker Secondary School, Port Loko, misappropriated public property to wit: thirty-three (33) bundles of corrugated Zinc Materials valued in the sum of Fourteen Million, Eight Hundred and Ninety Thousand Leones (Le 14, 890,000.00), five hundred thirty-six (536) pieces of boards, valued in the sum of Eighteen Million, Seven Hundred fifty Thousand Leones (Le 18,750,000.00); and Fifty benches and chairs valued in the sum of Eight hundred and Sixteen thousand, Seven Hundred Leones (Le 816,700.00) all being property of the School.

ACC also alleges that similarly, between 1st June and 30th June, 2019, Alhaji Mohamed Foday Kamara, in his capacity as Supervisor of Schools and Caretaker Principal of Schlenker Secondary School, Port Loko District, misappropriated the sum of Six Million Leones (Le 6,000,000.00), being funds intended for the payment of Departmental Support to Heads of Departments of the School.

Meanwhile, the indictee is expected to appear in the High Court Holden at Makeni on a date that will be determined by the Master and Registrar when court session resumes.