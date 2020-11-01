Salone’s Ambassador to UAE engages DFWAC on Human Trafficking, Domestic Violence

November 13, 2020

By Mohamed Lamin Massaquoi, Information Attachè, United Arab Emirates

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, UAE, Rashid Sesay, has engaged members of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, (DFWAC), on issues surrounding tackling human trafficking and domestic violence.

Established in 2007, DFWAC, offers immediate protection and support services for women and children in the UAE against domestic violence, child abuse and human trafficking. It is the first licensed non-profit shelter in the UAE that runs specifically for the care of women and children.

Ambassador Sesay thanked the leadership of DFWAC for hosting his delegation and for their relentless efforts in tackling human trafficking and domestic violence, noting that that aligned with the vision of the Government of Sierra Leone as espoused in the New Direction Manifesto and the Medium Term National Development Plan.

He said that the Government of Sierra Leone had placed emphasis on the role of women and children in its development process and highlighted major strides already taken by the Government in combatting rape, sexual violence and all forms of domestic violence ranging from the declaration of a State of Emergency on Rape and Sexual Violence, amendment of the Sexual Offences Act, the establishment of a Special Court for Rape cases and the establishment of One-Stop Centres.

“Our Government takes issues of human trafficking very serious and over the years we have made significant gains in reducing its impact on our country. The DFWAC is doing so much to close the gap on human trafficking and we are committed to collaborate with you and to tap into your enormous experience. We also look forward to receiving support for our women who are being misled hence becoming victims of trafficking,” he said.

DFWAC Care and Social Services Director, Ghanima Hassan Al Bahri, said that the UAE was a committed and responsible member of the international community that had been proactive in the global fight to combat human trafficking.

She noted their mission, among other things, was geared towards provision of housing and rehabilitation services to women and children victims of violence and strengthening local and international partnerships.