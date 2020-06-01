Rodney Strasser Suomen Cup hopes ends as Medo Kamara Haka advances to Semis

June 25, 2020

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Rodney Strasser’s hopes of winning the Finnish Suomen Cup ends last Tuesday after his side, Turku Palloseura TPS,suffered a 0-1 defeat to HJK in the quarter-final, while Strasser’s countryman, Medo Kmara and his FC Haka reached the semi-final with a 1-0 win over Ilves.

Strasser played for 81 minutes in the defeat to HJK thanks to Daniel O’Shaugnessy goal from a corner kick by Lucas Lingmani .

At the Tammelan Stadium in their Suomen Cup quarter-final, FC Haka took a hard-fought 1-0 win on Tuesday against Ilves to advance to the semi-finals.

The visitors after dominated the opening minutes of the game managed to score in the opening 12th minute from a Jonni Thusberg’s diving header.

It was the second encounter of both teams in this year’s Finnish Cup. Earlier in the group stage on February 15 in Pirkkahalli. At that time, the match ended 1-1 with the goals of Lauri Ala-Myllymäki and ex-Ilves Antto Hilska.

Sierra Leone international Kamara was making his fifth appearances since moving back to Finland including three friendly ties.