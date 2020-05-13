Rodney Strasser eyeing Serie A or Serie B return

May 13, 2020

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone and former AC Milan midfielder, Rodney Strasser, is eyeing a comeback in the Italian game, but only with teams at either the Serie A or Serie B.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder, who is currently with Finnish topflight league side, Turun Palloseura in the Veikkausliiga in a long interview on the Instagram channel with journalist Nicolò Schira, has not shut the door on a return to Italy.

“Italy is my second home. I would gladly go back. I have lived and played for 11 years and I carry Italy in my heart. If I have to come back, I would do it only for a Serie A or Serie B. In Lega Pro or D I would never go down. I didn’t feel well.”

Before moving to Finland, Rodney Strasser had spell with Italia Serie D side, ASD Villafranca Veronese and also Lupa Castelli.

He said: “I accepted the loan from Genoa for the presence of Marco Amelia, who was a brother to me. I played, but in that category I was struggling. The team fought for salvation in C.”

The former A.C Milan midfielder joined the Italian Serie D side Villafranca Veronese for the rest of the season just after his recovery from injury as a free agent.

Strasser has had several moves in Italy from AC Milan where he won the league title to a loan move to Lecce during the 2011-12 seasons and in 2013 to Parma, where he only made two appearances.

On 27 July 2013, he joined Genoa on a permanent deal for €3.5 million, as part of the deal that moved Kevin Constant over to the San Siro in a co-ownership resolution in favour of the Milan club. Strasser was later loaned out to Serie B club, Reggina in August 2013.

He also had a spell with Livorno before joining the Croatian side, NK Zagreb. He also had loan spell to Lupa Castelli Romani in the Italian Pro League.