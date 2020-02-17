REJOINDER
Better be a Source of Positive Energy rather than that of Vice
February 17, 2020
On February 12, 2020, Standard Times of Sierra Leone carried an article titled “How Xi Jinping’s ‘Controlocracy’ Lost Control” on Page 2, to which the Chinese Embassy in the Republic of Sierra Leone would like to express the following views:
- At such a critical time when the Chinese government and people are going all out to fight against the COVID-19 virus, the Standard Times, by publishing such an article, is not showing friendship, sympathy or solidarity. Instead, it is sending misleading information to people in Sierra Leone and tarnishing China’s image. It neglected the fact that China has been undertaking the huge responsibility of dealing with 99% of the cases caused by COVID-19 and contributing to safeguard global health security at a very high cost. It also neglected the will of the Sierra Leone government and people, including many of the readers of this newspaper, to stand side by side with China. Therefore, such a report is unacceptable and of low moral standard.
- The above mentioned article staged a vicious attack on China’s political system. However, the points raised in that article are baseless and falsified. Socialism with Chinese Characteristics and the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have long demonstrated their dynamism, strength and effectiveness. Under the leadership of CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, China has made tremendous historical achievements. China has grown into the world’s second largest economy, the largest industrial country, the largest trader in goods and the biggest holder of foreign exchange reserves. For several consecutive years, China’s average contribution rate to global economic growth has been close to 30%. China has lifted more than 700 million people out of poverty by UN benchmarks and is on the touching line of getting rid of absolute poverty by the end of this year. China’s contribution to global peace, stability and governance has been widely acknowledged. The ability to “concentrate resources to solve major problems” is a notable advantage of China’s socialist system that has helped the country overcome major challenges over the past decades. The great achievements scored by China are a result of sound governance and suitable system. How China organizes itself has received world-wide acclamation except for very few who intentionally turn a blind eye to China’s success or deliberately embark on defaming China. Therefore, putting up the above-mentioned report can be seen as losing professional standard.
- The fight against the virus is about health. There is no need to politicize this issue or viciously attack China. It naturally takes time to recognize and understand a virus after its outbreak. When the COVID-19 virus evolved into an epidemic, the Chinese government put the safety of people’s lives and health first and made prevention and control of the virus as a top priority. The work of all aspects has been carried out in a firm, comprehensive, open, transparent, scientific and orderly manner. And remarkable results have been achieved in containing the virus. WHO chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus and many a world leader have hailed the speed and scale of China’s response to the outbreak as well as the staunch leadership role of the Chinese government. The virus is horrible and harmful to the Chinese people. Yet what’s more horrible and harmful are the vicious attacks and smears. Therefore, such a report is of no conventional ethics.
- Freedom of speech should not be the excuse for wanton attacks against others. We hope that Standard Times would be a source of positive energy rather than that of vice.
Recent Comments