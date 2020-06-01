“Pupils will not be put in harm’s way as they return to school”

…Communications Specialist

June 23, 2020

By Pel Koroma

Ibrahim Sheriff, Communication specialist

The Communications Specialist at the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary School Education, Ibrahim Sheriff has assured school pupils taking public exams that the government will not put them in harm’s way as they prepare to return to school in readiness for their respective examinations.

Ibrahim Sheriff said that critical stakeholders including the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, the National Covid-19 Emergency Response Center (NACOVERC), among many others, have all taken into consideration the hazards of the Corona pandemic and now see it plausible to encourage parents to allow their children to return to school for their public examinations.

“Sierra Leone is a member of the West African Examinations Council, and with data available, Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia and The Gambia have all agreed to re-open schools for the NPSE, BECE, and WASSCE examinations,” Mr. Sheriff said.

He pointed out that pupils taking public exams now in different parts of the country have the opportunity to register with their various schools identification cards so that arrangements can be made for the School Buses to transport them to their various towns of schooling where they would continue classes before they face the examinations.

On the payment of subsidies to schools, Mr. Sheriff said it has already started, attributing the delay to data cleaning processes.

The Communications Specialist applauded the services of teachers to the country, describing them as true patriots held in high esteem by government.

When asked whether more teachers would be recruited to aid the public examination classes with the current challenge at hand, Mr. Sheriff responded that recruitment of teachers has a long process, especially at this crucial time but the Ministry of Basic Education is encouraging pupils preparing for public examinations to be focused.