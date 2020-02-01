“Pujehun authorities reject development”

Green Scenery

January 5, 2020

Jeneba A. Conteh

Green Scenery has in a press statement accused the District Officer (DO) of Pujehun District, Munda Kellie, and the Chiefdom Speaker of Malen Chiefdom, Robert Moigua, of denying donor partners including Christian aid Ireland and Christian aid Sierra Leone, access to one of the ten communities where the organisation has operated for nine years.

The release states that Christian Aid has been one of the long-serving partners to the government of Sierra Leone, supporting in sectors such as health, natural resources management, livelihoods, accountable governance, inclusion and gender justice since 1988.

“On January 28th 2019, the Chief Executive of Christian Aid Ireland and the Chair of the Board were visiting projects they support in Pujehun, delivered through various local organizations including Green Scenery, to assess impact and emerging areas for support. After following all due protocols including prior notice of the visit to the district (District Council, the DO, the Police) and the chiefdom (Chiefdom Speaker and Town Chief), Green Scenery was astonished that the DO Pujehun District, Mr. Kellie and the Chiefdom Speaker Mr. Moigua stopped the visitors from accessing the village of Basalleh where representatives especially women and other vulnerable groups from the ten villages had assembled in preparation to meet with the visiting team. Green Scenery wishes to state that the atmosphere in the village that was to be visited was very peaceful, with women practicing welcome songs to receive the visitors,” the release states.

The organization charged that the action by the DO was ill-advised as the visitors were only going to meet with women to assess the impact of the support so far and at the same time identify further areas of need for support.

“We are of the view that the Chiefdom Speaker, Malen Chiefdom and District Officer Pujehun District acted only in their own interest and not in the interest of the women in Malen who were excited at the opportunity to meet directly with the Christian Aid Ireland leadership.”

“What was embarrassing about the behavior of the DO was that he could not even allow them to introduce themselves and explain why they were in the district. The DO was so adamant that he was virtually shouting at the visitors that he would not allow them visit Malen chiefdom as the head of security in the district. Green Scenery believes that the indication to the donors that Malen was insecure and unsafe to travel to was the wrong representation of peaceful communities in Malen and sent the wrong message to the donors who may not wish to continue to support in a place that is unstable. Green Scenery is well informed about link between the DO’s attitude to an instruction from the Chiefdom Speaker who impressed upon the DO that there were people in the Chiefdom engaged in some kind of investigation and that the DO needed to take an action to stop any further visit by foreigners into the chiefdom. Green Scenery believes that kind of behavior is counter-productive to the President’s efforts to attract support to Sierra Leone to alleviate poverty and build human capital,” the release continues.

The organization claimed that it was not the first time the Chiefdom Speaker was suppressing visitors to Malen.

“In 2018, high profile staff from Welthungerhilfe were insulted by Speaker Moigua, a situation that seriously embarrassed one of the country’s development partners. Similarly, in this instance, the Chiefdom Speaker was very angry when he was contacted by Green Scenery’s Project Manager for the Pro-poor Land Governance Project funded by Irish Aid informing him of the impending Christian Aid visitors in the Chiefdom.”

The organization called for a peaceful co-existence in the chiefdom so as to enhance development for residents.

“It will be recalled that the Government through the Vice President’s office had initiated a peace process for Malen chiefdom by commissioning an investigation into the conflictual situation of the land issues. The report, we understand, was formerly handed over in September 2019 but is yet to be made public and follow up actions are yet to be initiated. Green Scenery is convinced that the peace process is required now more than any other time in the checkered history of that Chiefdom. In this regard Green Scenery urges the Vice President to take the necessary steps for peace building in the chiefdom. Green Scenery is concerned about the decision of Pujehun’s DO Mr. Kellie and Chiefdom speaker Mr. Moigua to prevent development activities taking place within Malen chiefdom. Furthermore, Green Scenery is worried about the impact such events may have on its development partners to continue their support in favor of development in Sierra Leone. Green Scenery is urging the government of Sierra Leone to guarantee the right to development of the citizens of Malen as provided by law.”

However, effort to reach the District Officer and the Chiefdom Speaker for their reaction proved futile as their mobile phones were constantly out of reach.