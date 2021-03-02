Prison Officer remanded for Trafficking Kush

March 2, 2021

BY Jeneba A Conteh

Saidu Momoh Conteh, a Correctional Service Officer, was arrested for trafficking Kush into the prison.

The accused, on Monday 1st March, 2021, appeared before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of Court No.1 on Pademba Road on a count of unlawful possession of harmful drugs, contrary to Section 33 (1) of Cap 37 as amended by Section 5 of Act No.6 of 1981.

According to the charge sheet, the accused on Saturday, 30th January 2021, at the Male Correctional Centre, Pademba Road in Freetown was found in possession of one packet substance (Kush) suspected to have been unlawfully possessed.

When the charge was read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty.

He was not represented, but the prosecutor P/C 75152 Turay M.B, told the court that there was an exhibit backed by the file and that he will send subpoena to the exhibit clerk to come and tender it in court .

Magistrate Mark Ngegba remanded the accused in custody until the 8 March,2021, for further hearing.