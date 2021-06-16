Police officer testifies in court

June 16, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Second prosecution witness, Detective Police Inspector Sheku Ganda, on Monday testified in court in relation to the theft of over one hundred foam mattresses by a senior Correctional Service Officer.

The police witness testified that he recognized the accused person in the dock and recalled on the 20th April, 2021, around 2pm when he received a distress call from ASP John Bai Sankoh, who informed him about something that was taking place at Regent Road.

“Upon receiving such information, I left with my team of police investigators for Pademba Road, and at the scene of crime, I met Inspector Kanu at the Pademba Road Police Check Point. I also met one driver who identified himself as one of the drivers of the impounded vans, which contained some mattresses,” he testified.

He continued testifying that Inspector Kanu, who was present at the scene, told him that he was waiting on instructions from Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters.

He said before long, the foam mattresses were taken to the CID and at the CID headquarters, he counted 126 foam mattresses which were handed over to the CID for investigation.

He said on the next day, statement was obtained from the accused while he also made statement at the CID.

During cross-examination, defense counsel, lawyer C. Campbell asked if the witness gave any markings to the foams for him to be able to identify them, but the witness responded that it was only the exhibit clerk who did that.

The accused, Abu Bakarr Nyanqui, attached to the Pademba Road Correctional Centre in Freetown, on Monday 14th June, 2021, made his third appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura at the Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1.

According to the indictment, the accused person on Monday 19th April 2021, at the Freetown Male Correctional Facility on Pademba Road in Freetown, stole one hundred and fifty six pieces of assorted sizes of foam mattresses, property of the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The accused is currently before the court on one count of Larceny by servant contrary to Section 17(1) (a) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kekura remanded the accused at the Male Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter to Monday 24th June, 2021.