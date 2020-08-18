Police investigator testifies in alleged murder matter

August 18, 2020

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Detective Sergeant 6566 Matthew Vangawo, attached at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Freetown has yesterday testified in an alleged murder matter.

The witness recognised the accused persons and recalled on the 15th May 2020, while he was on duty at the said station he received a case and enquiry file of conspiracy and murder.

He continued that the file contains statements of the complainant, witnesses and a contemporaneous interview of the accused persons.

He added that a request was made to the pathologist for an autopsy to be conducted on the remains of the deceased,Kadiatu Yealie Kargbo.

He told the court that he also received one old black knife, six sim cards, together with the 1st accused for further investigations.

He said upon receipt of the said exhibit, he handed them over to Detective Inspector Nathaniel for safe keeping.

The witness explained that on the 5th June, himself and a team of detective visited the scene of crime at Kamabai and that upon arrival at the scene, the 1st accused identified to them where he handed over the deceased to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th accused persons.

The prosecutor further that the team later returned to Kamabai Police Station to conduct an enquiry and that the 1st accused was handed over to the police.

He said he ordered research on the 1st accused before he was taken to prison.

He added that on the same day, the 2nd, 3rd and 4th accused persons were arrested and taken to CID headquarters for further investigation.

“On the 24th July, I and Detective Inspector D. A Munu finally interviewed and charged the accused persons separately with the offences of conspiracy and murder and the charge statements were witness by Detective Inspector D. A Munu and I signed as the recorder,” he explained.

During cross examination by lead defense counsel, James Momodu Fornah Sesay, the witness said an autopsy was not conducted on the remains of the deceased, but that the Makeni police wrote a report about the said murder.

He said according to the report, based on the summary, the police in Makeni vindicated the 2nd, 3rd and 4th accused persons and that there was no evidence against them.

Under re-examination by the prosecutor, the witness said the report was a final report, not an abstract one.

Ishamel Koroma,29, Issa Alhaji Mansaray, 29, Ernest Numeh Conteh,43, and Lamin Tarawallie,38 were before the court on two count of Conspiracy and murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent, Ibrahim S. Mansaray alleged that the accused persons on the 8th March, 2020, at Kamabai Town, Biriwa Chiefdom in the Bombali district, conspired with others unknown to murder Kadiatu Yealie Kargbo.

He also alleged that the accused persons on the same date and place, they unlawfully murdered Kadiatu Yealie Kargbo.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Hannah Bonnie presiding at the Pademba Road Court No.1 remanded the accused persons to the Male Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter to Wednesday, 26th August.