Pikin Bizness Precious Konneh Returns home healthy

January 27, 2021

Seven-year-old Precious Konneh, who was suffering frequent heart attacks is now back home accompanied by Miss Ketty ZAMORA of ASF, Aviation sans Frontiers on board Air France from Nantes to Paris Charles de Gaulle and on to Lungi International Airport, Saturday, 25th January ,2021. She has spent six weeks in Nantes.

Prior to her trip, she was frail and any movement she does even a mild one was exhausting. Let alone her poor appetite.

Precious was supposed to be operated on December 17th, 2020. Two days after her arrival in France and while lodged with the French Host Family she became very exhausted and had a sudden attack which prompted Cardiologist Surgeon Professor BARON to decide to operate immediately. This happened in December 10th 2020. The Surgery lasted four and a half hours in one of the best Children’s Hospitals in France.

She then spent two days in the Intensive Care Unit recovering. On the third day, the surgeon allowed the Host family to take her home. The girl was ready showing a miraculous recovery. She gained 1 kg in few days. Her appetite was excellent and began requesting her favorite dishes such as fried rice and fried Chips and Pizzas etc. Her energy was bursting and she joined the French kids to play social games and others. A very intelligent young lady for a 7-year-old child.

The treatment of Precious was facilitated by Pikin Bizness in partnership with La Chaine de l’Espoir, an organization working towards helping babies with congenital heart disease. Precious is the only child to have been flown by Pikin Bizness during their COVID outbreak.

Her condition has brought great relief to her parents who were in fear of losing her. She would be monitored for a period of three months to ensure she is safe.

The ASF Envoy was presented with a modest souvenir by Pikin Bizness Chairman. A special hand-woven Country Cloth made by Sierra Leonean Women from the Provinces.